DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Rusty Wallace is a NASCAR Hall of Famer who won 55 races, including the 1989 Cup Series championship.
At that time, his car roared through corners with the likes of Bill Elliott, Dale Earnhardt and David Pearson.
But for one moment – albeit a cinematic one – one other racer caught Wallace's attention:
Cole Trickle.
And that cinematic moment happened in none other than the 1990 movie, “Days of Thunder” about Trickle chasing his dream of winning the Daytona 500.
Although Trickle is a fictional racer played by Tom Cruise in the movie , Wallace got to play none other than himself.
Such are the perks when you’re the reigning series champion.
On race day in the movie before that movie-ending Daytona 500, a reporter comes to Wallace, and then he speaks his one part in the film.
“You know a lot of guys don't like him," Wallace said. "It's just a situation where a guy's got a lot of talent, he's wide open, he doesn't think about anything else, he just wants to win. I like that.”
So, that’s just another reason for fans to recognize Wallace.
“I liked being in it. People remember me for being in it,” Wallace said. “Just last week, I was somewhere and somebody came up to me and said, ‘Hey, I saw you in 'Days of Thunder.’ And I said, ‘OK, cool!’
“Movie producers wanted to get one of the top teams. They thought I was kind of young and brash and cocky and all that. So they thought I’d fit that role really good.”
Trickle did go on to win the Daytona 500 in the movie. But his first win in the film was at none other than Darlington Raceway (referred to in the film as “Darlington International Speedway”). There, Trickle passed Rowdy Burns to take the checkered flag.
“I think it was fitting he won his first race there, because (Darlington) is such a hard ... race track to get around,” said Wallace, also the 1984 Cup Rookie of the Year. “It’s one that I could never master (11 top-five finishes and 20 top 10s, including two runner-up finishes in the Southern 500).
“But I think the Southern 500 is such a big name, and Darlington is such a big name. That was the proper place to do it.”
As for Wallace’s part in the movie, he said it was filmed in 1989 while his quest for that season championship was ongoing.
“I had not won it yet,” Wallace said. “I was going for it but hadn’t won it yet. I remember getting ready for the shot. I think it took me maybe 10, 15 or 20 minutes to do the whole thing. It was at a race track, it was during a race and we carved out some time to go out and do it.”
In the movie, however, Wallace wore a uniform with his 1990 sponsor, Miller Genuine Draft, on it, whereas his 1989 racing outfit used during that season signified his Kodiak sponsorship.
Of course, Wallace’s 1989 season was perhaps more memorable to him than the movie.
“You’re talking six wins that year and a team that was just nothing barred,” Wallace said. “We were wide open. Everybody worked hard. But all our guys were single guys, there was no 9-to-5. We’d come to the shop early in the morning and work as long as it took to get everything done.
“(Crew chief) Barry Dodson was an amazing leader. He really knew how to get those guys going. We just had this super team. We wouldn’t call it the dream team, because that would cause failure – Darrell Waltrip tried that, and that didn’t work. So, we just did our thing.”
In the 1989 season-ending race at Atlanta, Wallace clinched the championship by finishing 15th while series runner-up Earnhardt won that race but finished 12 points behind Wallace in the standings.
It’s been 30 years since Wallace won that championship, but he can still remember the moments after the 1989 Atlanta fall race ended.
“That was a lot of fun,” Wallace said. “I remember getting on top of the car and jumping around, and we were going up to the old building down the back straightaway, going down into Turn 3 on the old track – I won the championship on the old Atlanta track. I remember going up there and Winston (then sponsor of the series) throwing a party for us. We all had one hell of a time.”
Until the next day, that is.
“I was so drenched in champagne and stuff that I really got sick the next day,” Wallace said. “I lied in bed for two days at home and I didn’t get to celebrate like I wanted to when I got home.”
Thirty years since, however, Wallace still has accolades a lot of racers can only dream of.
And Wallace's legacy thrived yet again last year when Brad Keselowski used a throwback scheme to Wallace's car and won that Bojangles' Southern 500 at Darlington.
On top of that, Wallace also has that acting credit on his resume’.
“I’m still getting like $4 a month off of it with those tiny ... checks that come in,” Wallace said with a laugh.