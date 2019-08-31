PEMBROKE, N.C. — Dillon’s Jay Lester passed for 155 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for another score as the Wildcats shut out Purnell Swett 42-0 on Friday.
Nemo Squire rushed for 69 yards and two touchdowns for Dillon.
D 14 15 13 0— 42
PS 0 0 0 0 — 0
FIRST QUARTER
D – Nemo Squire 9 run (Kavi Patel kick), 9:57.
D – Nigel George 10 run (Patel good), 7:37.
SECOND QUARTER
D – Quashod Singleton 56 pass from Jay Lester (Patel kick), 11:53
D – Squire 10 run (Ty King 5 run), 6:57.
THIRD QUARTER
D– Lester 7 run (Patel kick), 3:16.
D – George 17 run (kick failed), 8:38.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – D: Nemo Squires 7-69; Jay Lester 4-23; Nigel George 7-56; Juste Ndayishimiye 4-22.
PASSING – D: Lester 8-12-155.
RECEIVING – D: Ahmai Huggins-Bruce 5-53; Quashod Singleton 2-62.
RECORDS: D 1-0.
NEXT GAME: Dillon will travel to Latta at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
