HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Hartsville's volleyball team defeated Myrtle Beach 3-2 by scores of 26-28, 18-25, 25-18, 25-18 and 15-12 for the first victory over the Seahawks in school history.
Hartsville improves to 8-3 overall and 4-0 in Region 6-4A and will travel to the North Central tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Wilson 3
Marlboro County 1
FLORENCE — Wilson defeated Marlboro County by scores of 22-25, 25-21, 26-24 and 25-14.
Conway 3
West Florence 0
CONWAY — West Florence’s Grace Howard had two aces, five kills, three blocks and three digs in the 25-21, 25-9 and 25-16 loss.
ACES – WF: Grace Howard 2, Emmy Rollins 1, Alyssa Owens 1, Rileigh Yearsich 1.
KILLS – WF: Rollins 14, Howard 5, Yearsich 4, Annalia Cook 3, Cami Niles 2, Lauren Gordon 1, Owens 1.
BLOCK – WF: Howard 3, Cook 1, Rollins 1, Owens 1, Niles 1.
ASSISTS – WF: Owens 28, Howard 1, Palmer 1.
DIGS – WF: Jordyn Perry 12, Rollins 8, Owens 6, Howard 3, Debby Ingram 1, Yearsich 2, Ashleigh Palmer 1.
RECORDS: WF 10-12, 1-4.
NEXT MATCH: West will travel to Socastee at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
