FLORENCE -- Ryan Vruggink is returning next summer as the Florence RedWolves' coach, according to a team anouncement.
"(Team co-owner Kevin Barth) and I are thrilled to have him back for a second season," said Barbara Osborne, Florence general manager. "It will be great to have his knowledge, attitude and the way he relates with the players again this season. I look forward to him putting together a great roster that will allow us to compete at a high level."
The program will now have stability going into the offseason. The RedWolves coach who started 2018, Corey Brownsten, resigned midseason, as did Travis Graves, who started the '17 campaign as coach.
Under Vruggink's leadership in his first year, the RedWolves finished third in the Coastal Plain League South at 22-29. And one of his players, Eldrige Figueroa, was named to the All-CPL team. Vruggink's pitchers struck out 377 batters and tossed 424 1/3 innings (ninth most in the CPL).
On the offensive end this past summer, the RedWolves hit the third most triples in the CPL with 14 and the sixth-most doubles with 78. This past summer, Vruggink guided the RedWolves to a 10-3 record against in-state rival Lexington County Blowfish to win the I-20 Rivalry Series Trophy.
Prior to becoming coach of the RedWolves, Vruggink spent two summers as an assistant coach with the Martinsville Mustangs and one season as the pitching coach for the Macon Bacon.
