FLORENCE, S.C. – As game day nears for South Florence, there’s an extra buzz on campus since the Bruins will host their first on-campus football game at 7:30 p.m. Friday against St. James.
No one feels it more than the football team.
And none more so than the players, since they will be the first to experience this. For once, they won’t have to make the bus ride to Memorial Stadium. Instead, they can simply walk the short distance from their locker room to where they will face the Sharks.
“I’m really excited for it,” South Florence’s Harley Cusack said. “I’m making history with my boys. It’s my senior year, so I’m glad to be helping start something.”
"I haven’t had a chance to picture it, but I’d imagine it’s going to be great,” teammate Jeyland Robinson added.
There will be a familiarity, too, as these players competed on that same field in JV or middle-school games.
“It brings us back, because our JV team was a good team and the stadium was rocking,” South’s Parker Moore said. “And we practice here, so it’s also comfortable in that way. It’s definitely going to be a good time to experience that again in a game.”
And then there will be the energy felt from having a fan section closer to the team bench than at Memorial Stadium.
“It’s more compact, so the fans will be closer to us, and we like that,” Cusack said. “It’ll feel like more fans in a smaller area.”
“It means a lot,” teammate Tyree Mitchell added. “We want a lot of momentum to be there on our home field with our fans.”
But as was the case with some at Wilson High School when it was announced the Tigers would host an on-campus game which was Sept. 13, there also was initially some skepticism at South Florence.
“I didn’t believe it at first, but now that we know we are getting that true home-field advantage, we want to come out and win this,” Robinson said. "And as a senior, you want to take it all in, because it will be our last time playing on that field. So this means a lot to us.”
But at the core is a game – a Region 6-5A matchup, at that.
These players have not lost sight of that.
“We’re ready to beat St. James,” Moore said.
“Our boys will be all in,” Cusack added. “We’re going to give it all we’ve got.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.