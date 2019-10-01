FLORENCE, S.C. – Off to a 4-0-1 start that has included allowing only one goal, the Francis Marion University men’s soccer team has climbed to No.7 in this week’s United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II Top 25 poll – the squad’s highest ranking in 18 years.
Francis Marion broke into the Top 25 last week at the No.12 position. FMU will travel to face the University of Mount Olive (1-3-1) today at 7 p.m. on the Trojans’ Amon Field.
The Patriots lead the all-time series 18-3-0 including 12 straight victories – seven of which came by shutout wins.
Sophomore forward Alvaro Zamora leads FMU with three goals scored, while junior goalkeeper Maximiliano Rocco owns a nation-leading 0.18 goals against average and has posted 18 saves in the five matches.
Following today’s match-up, Francis Marion will conclude a three-match road swing with its Peach Belt Conference opener at Lander University on Saturday at 7 p.m. The Bearcats were nationally ranked earlier this season.
The next home match for Francis Marion will be Oct. 9 against Barton College at 7 p.m.
FMU was ranked sixth in the 2001 preseason poll.
FMU women’s soccer hosts Lander on Youth Night
FLORENCE – The Francis Marion University women’s soccer team will continue its conference campaign when the Patriots entertain Lander University on Youth Night today at 7 p.m. on Hartzler Field.
All area youth soccer players and their parents will be admitted free if the youth wears their team jersey.
General admission is $5 for adults, $3 for students, and FMU students are admitted free. The match will be streamed live online courtesy of the Patriot Sports Network.
The Patriots enter the match with a record of 3-2-1 and are 0-1-0 in Peach Belt Conference play. The Patriots dropped their opening conference match on the road against 20th-ranked University of North Georgia 3-0. Lander enters the match 2-3-1 and 0-0-1 after a 1-1 double overtime tie against Georgia College.
FMU is led by junior Dayle McEwen who has four goals on the season. Keepers Rachael Hennenkamp (1.24 GAA) and Micahla Kitchen (0.64 GAA) have shared time defending the Patriot goal and each have a solo shutout on the season. Hennenkamp has 18 saves, while Kitchen has 17 saves.
Francis Marion leads the all-time series against Lander 8-3-0 and has outscored the Bearcats 38-10.
Following today’s contest, the FMU women will travel to Young Harris College to play on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Coker women’s soccer set to face pair of conference foes
The Coker University women's soccer team will have a pair of conference matchups this week.
The Cobras will travel to Anderson today where they will take on the Trojans with kickoff time slated for 5 p.m. In the second matchup of the week, Coker will host Catawba at the Coker Athletic Filed on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Tickets for this weeks' home game are $5 for adults, $3 for students, and free to all Coker faculty, staff, and students.
The Cobras head into this week's match up after falling short to Mars Hill on Sept. 29 in South Atlantic Conference Action. Skylar Davis recorded the one goal for the Cobras in the while Chloe Grein had the assist.
Grein has appeared in all six games for the Cobras this season as a freshman. This season she has totaled one goal and one assist for the team.
Coker men’s golf finishes 8th at Griffin Invitational
HARTSVILLE – The Coker University men's golf team completed play on Tuesday at the Country Club of Petersburg as the team finished in eighth place at The Griffin Invitational.
The Cobras finished with a combined team score of 897 (+33) through three rounds of play. Freshman Killian Ryan led the team, shooting a 217 (+2) which had him ranked 12th individually. His best round came on the back nine in round three, shooting a 34 (-2) with birdies on holes 11, 13, and 15.
Haydon Norwood finished with a 228 (+6). His best round came on the front nine in round one, shooting an even par (36). Dominik Rega shot a 235 (+19), finishing the invitational on a strong note shooting an even par on the back nine in round three. Nick Waller was behind Rega by one stroke, shooting a 236 (+20) and also hitting an even par on the back nine in his last round.
The Cobras will be back in action on Monday when they will travel to Woodlake Golf Club in Tazewell, Tennessee, for the State Farm Intercollegiate.
