FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence's Trinity Chapman shot a 49 to co-medalist honors with South Florence's Anna Grice Smith as the Knights scored 209 compared to the Bruins' 222 Tuesday. Darlington followed with a 243 at Shadow Creek Golf Course.
The Falcons' Sarah Stokes shot a 59.
WEST FLORENCE (209)
Trinity Chapman 49, Emma O’Malley 51, Kinsley Stanley 55, Taliyia Brown 54.
SOUTH FLORENCE (222)
Anna Grice Smith 49, Meredith Baxley 59, Blakely Adams 53, Anna Caroline Stone 61.
Darlington (243)
Sarah Stokes 59, Mellane Cate Weatherford 56, Trae Ann Procell 63, Abby McKnight 65.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Carolina Academy 3
Thomas Sumter 0
LAKE CITY — Carolina Academy’s Anna Grice Bradley had six aces and five kills in the 25-16, 25-22, 25-22 win.
Teammate Gracen Bradley had three aces.
ACES – CA: Anna Grice Bradley 6, Gracen Bradley 3, Jaimee Epps 3.
KILLS – CA: Vandi Timmons 5, A.G. Bradley 3, Lara Abuaita 2.
BLOCK – CA: Abuaita 1.
DIGS – CA: A.G. Bradley 1.
RECORDS: CA 4-5, 1-1 SCISA Region 2-2A.
Florence Christian 3
Wilson Hall 0
FLORENCE — Florence Christian’s Corley Keefe had three kills, 24 assists and 14 digs in the Eagles' 28-26, 25-11, 25-20 win.
Teammate Kaitlyn Fore had two aces, three kills, four blocks and four digs.
ACES – FCS: Kaitlyn Fore 2, Katelyn Munn 5, Kylie Stewart 2, Hilton Broach 1.
KILLS – FCS: Corey Keefe 3, Fore 3, Emily Eason 7, Munn 4, Stewart 10, Broach 1, Mary Margaret-Sterling 2.
BLOCK – FCS: Fore 4, Eason 5 blocks.
ASSISTS – FCS: Keefe 24, Stephanie Dersch 1.
DIGS – FCS: Keefe 14, Fore 4, Dersch 5, Eason 1, Munn 4, Stewart 24, Broach 4, Sterling 38.
RECORDS: FCS: 7-0, 1-0 SCISA Region 2-3A.
NEXT MATCH: FCS will host Thomas Sumter at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Marlboro Academy 3
Pee Dee Academy 2
MULLINS — Pee Dee Academy’s Ashley Martin had nine kills, three blocks and 11 digs. But it wasn’t enough in the Eagles' 25-19, 25-22, 23-25, 22-25, 15-8 loss.
Teammate Tess Devers had 17 assists and 19 digs, and Allie Briley added five aces.
The Eagles fell to 7-5, 1-2 SCISA 4-2A and will travel to Robert E. Lee at 5 p.m Thursday.
Socastee 3
West Florence 1
SOCASTEE — West Florence’s Emma Rollins had two aces, 12 kills and a block, but the Braves won 25-7, 25-23, 25-19, 25-21.
ACES – WF: Emma Rollins 2, Cami Niles 2, Rileigh Yearsich 2.
KILLS – WF: Rollins 12, Annalia Cook 4, Niles 4, Alyssa Owens 1, Grace Howard 3,Yearsich 3
BLOCK – WF: Yearsich 1, Rollins 1, Grace Howard 3.
ASSISTS – WF: Owens 29.
RECORDS: WF 9-5, 0-2 Region 6-5A.
NEXT MATCH: West will travel to South at 7 p.m. today.
Johnsonville 3
Latta 0
JOHNSONVILLE — Johnsonville’s Laney Evans had four kills in the Flashes' 25-12, 25-14, 25-19 win
Latta’s Jayla Jackson had one ace and five assists.
ACES – L: Anna Kaye Webster 1, Jayla Jackson 1.
KILLS – J: Laney Evans 4, Kaylan Hucks 3, Taniya Timmons 3, Aly Poston 2, Sierra Lamb 2, Nyasia Graham 6. L: Rayne Nolan 3.
DIGS – L: Blake Hathcell 2, Nolan 2.
ASSISTS – L: Jackson 5.
RECORDS: J: 7-0, 7-0 Region 7-2A. L: 1-4, 1-4 Region 7-2A.
NEXT MATCH: Johnsonville will travel to Andrews at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Latta will host Dillon at 6 p.m. today.
Hannah-Pamplico 3
Kingstree 0
PAMPLICO — Hannah-Pamplico defeated Kingstree 25-9, 26-18, 25-4.
East Clarendon 3
Andrews 2
TURBEVILLE — East Clarendon’s Rhamey Floyd had 10 kills and Hannah Gowdy added seven assists in the 24-26, 18-25, 25-22, 25-13, 15-6 win.
The King’s Academy 3
Robert E. Lee 1
BISHOPVILLE — The King’s Academy’s Meg Sansbury had three aces, 21 digs and 13 kills in the 15-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-17 win.
Teammate Audrey Brown had five kills, Copeland Eaddy added 17 digs, and Meredith Hoover finished with 25 assists.
The Lions improved to 7-2, 1-0 SCISA Region 4-2A and will host Dillon Christian at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Hartsville 3
Marlboro County 2
BENNETTSVILLE — Hartsville defeated the Bulldogs 26-28, 25-14, 25-23, 21-25, 15-8.
The Red Foxes improved to 5-3, 1-0 Region 6-4A and will host Wilson at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Wilson 3
Darlington 0
DARLINGTON — Wilson defeated Darlington 25-18, 25-12, 25-22 in the Region 6-4A region opener.
Others Scores: Calvary Christian defeated Maranatha 3-0 in volleyball. North Central defeated Lee Central 3-0 in volleyball.
GIRLS' TENNIS
Trinity-Byrnes 9
Florence Christian 0
FLORENCE — Trinity-Byrnes’ McKenzie Davis defeated Kaia Thomson in No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0.
SINGLES
McKenzie Davis (T-B) def.Kaia Thomson 6-0, 6-0 ; Allie Murrell (T-B) def. Alexis Aikens 6-0, 6-0 ; Hannah McKay (T-B) def. Bailee Sawyer 6-0, 6-0 ; Haley Davis (T-B) def. Madison Smith 6-0, 6-0 ; Maggie Murrell (T-B) def.Lauren Hucks 6-0, 6-0; Claire Peebles (T-B) def. Chloe Canavati 6-1, 6-0.
DOUBLES
M.Davis/ McKay (T-B) def. Thomson/ Aikens 8-0 ; H.Davis/ Murrell (T-B) def. Sawyer/ Smith 8-0; Sophie Belk/ Laurel Casstevens (T-B) def. Hucks/ Bette Brunson 8-0.
Socastee 5
West Florence 2
SOCASTEE — West Florence’ Emily King defeated Laurel Case in No. 4 singles 6-1, 6-2.
SINGLES
Brooke Rogers (S) def. Riley Gunter 6-0, 6-1; Cassidy Cocca (S) def. Kate Sansbury 6-3, 6-0; Kennedy Horne (WF) def. Wae Man Chen 5-7, 6-3(13-11); Emily King (WF) def. Laurel Case 6-1, 6-2; R.C. Williams (S) def. Grace Bailey 6-3, 6-2.
DOUBLES
Kristin Peters/ Delanie Williams (S) def. Taylor McCall/ Amy Smith 6-2, 6-1; Rogers/ Cocca (S) def. Gunter/ Sansbury 6-0, 6-3.
Carolina Forest 5
South Florence 2
FLORENCE— South Florence’s Brooks McKenzie defeated Payton Yates in No. 4 singles 6-4, 6-4.
SINGLES
Mia Cabildo (CF) def. Claire Nance 6-2, 6-2; Raleigh Keenan (CF) def. Carolina McKenzie 6-0, 6-1; Sarah Hayden McKenzie (SF) def. Kristina Miroff 6-4, 6-1; Brooks McKenzie (SF) def. Payton Yates 6-4, 6-4; Layla Lowder (CF) def. Morgan Brock 6-1, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Cabildo/ Keenan (CF) def. Nance/ McKenzie 9-7;Lauren Spain/ Violet Gouhin (CF) def. Anna Patterson/ Blair Crosby 6-4, 6-2
BOYS SOCCER
Calvary Christian 2
Maranatha 1
FLORENCE — Maranatha Christian’s Wyatt Poston scored a goal, and Bradley Reel had 11 saves.
The Bulldogs fell to 2-2-1 and will travel to South Pointe Christian at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
