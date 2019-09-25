CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Francis Marion women's soccer team ended its Wednesday match scoreless with Queens. At 3-1-1, the Patriots are off to their best start since 2003, and Wednesday's score was the first scoreless tie involving the program since Sept. 20, 2009 against Appalachian State.
The Patriots, who had four shots on goal, had six saves recorded by goalkeeper Micahla Kitchen and five by Rachael Henenkamp.
