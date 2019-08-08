FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Amateur Championship is back for its second go-round at Traces Golf Club beginning today, and the field of competitors is beginning to climb.

“It’s grown,” Traces director of golf Jonathan Bowman said. “Last year was more like 45 golfers, and this year’s more like 65, maybe pushing 70.”

Participants’ age ranges go all the way from students at Francis Marion University to seniors, Bowman said, making it a unique event to say the least.

“It’s a pretty neat way for people – older people, younger people, amateurs – to kind of compete against each other from all different tees and different skill levels.”

The three-day tournament will feature all 27 holes at Traces, with a new combination each day between the Meadows, Creekside and Woodland courses, Bowman added.

It is a tee-timed event with golfers starting out at 1 p.m. today followed by 9 a.m. starts on Saturday and Sunday. The field will be flighted after the second day bases on the competitors fared.

The overall low winner will be the Florence Champion with $500 in gift cards going to top men’s and women’s golfers. Each overall flight winner will receive $350 in gift cards with $250 going to second place and $200 going for third place.

Last year’s champs are back to defend their titles as both Chris Dale and Mary Beth Lewis are in the field once again.

“Chris was battling college golfers (last year), so it’s pretty neat to see a wide range of golfers battling each day,” Bowman said.