DILLON, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Hudson Spivey passed for 289 yards and four touchdowns in the Eagles' 35-0 win Friday over Dillon Christian.
Teammate Connor Gasque had 152 yards receiving and two scores of his own.
PDA 0 14 14 7— 35
DCS 0 0 0 0 — 0
SECOND QUARTER
PDA– Connor Gasque 56 pass from Hudson Spivey (Kyle Zeman kick), 4:17.
PDA– Caleb Oakley 32 pass from Spivey (Zeman kick), 1:08.
THIRD QUARTER
PDA– Oakley 27 pass from Spivey (Zeman Kick), 9:34.
PDA– Gasque 11 pass from Spivey (Zeman Kick), 5:28.
FOURTH QUARTER
PDA – Colby Sinclair 6 run (Zeman Kick), 3:51.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
PASSING – PDA: Hudson Spivey 20-30-289-4.
RECEIVING – PDA: Colby Sinclair 16-86.
RECEIVING –PDA: Connor Gasque 9-152; Caleb Oakley 5-76.
RECORDS: PDA 3-2, 1-0 SCISA Region 1-A. DCS 2-3, 1-1 SCISA Region 1-A
NEXT GAME: Pee Dee Academy will host The King’s Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Dillon Christian will host Williamsburg Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.