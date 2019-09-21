Marion vs Lake View Football

Marion’s Saeqwann Mccollough (3) celebrates one of his three touchdowns in a 28-12 win over Lake View Friday night.

 (STAR & ENTERPRISE/NAEEM MCFADDEN)

MARION, S.C. — Marion’s Saeqwann McCullough had a receiving touchdown and a fumble return for another in the Swamp Foxes' 28-12 win Friday against Lake View.

The Wild Gators' Ja’Correus Ford had a 72 yard kickoff return.

RECORDS:  M: 5-0. LV: 3-2.

NEXT GAME: Marion will travel to Dillon at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4. Lake View will host Lamar at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.