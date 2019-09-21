MARION, S.C. — Marion’s Saeqwann McCullough had a receiving touchdown and a fumble return for another in the Swamp Foxes' 28-12 win Friday against Lake View.
The Wild Gators' Ja’Correus Ford had a 72 yard kickoff return.
RECORDS: M: 5-0. LV: 3-2.
NEXT GAME: Marion will travel to Dillon at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4. Lake View will host Lamar at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
