Adult Kickball

Registration for the City of Florence Fall Adult Kickball League will run through Aug. 23. All games will be played during the week at the Freedom Florence Recreation Complex. A Coed Division will be offered with an entry fee of $375 per team. Practices will begin Sept. 3 with games starting Sept. 16. For more information, please call 843-669-4597 or stop by the Freedom Florence Recreation Complex Upper Complex press box at 1515 Freedom Blvd or the City of Florence Recreation Services and Sports Tourism Administrative Offices at 513 Barnes Street in Florence Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30am and 5:30pm to pick up a league packet or to register. You can also email questions to rocky@cityofflorence.com. The team representative meeting will be held on Wednesday, August 28 and team reps will be contacted about their meeting time following the end of registration.

Batting Cages

With the fall softball and baseball leagues getting under way, the City of Florence at Freedom Florence has batting cages to help improve your hitting skills. Hours of operation are Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Individuals are welcome and team reservations are also available. Please call 843-661-2675 during the hours of operation and for information. For additional information, you can also call 843-669-4597. The batting cages will remain open through Nov. 24.