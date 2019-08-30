MULLINS, S.C. – The Cavaliers ran off with the 21-7 victory in Pee Dee Academy’s season opener at home Friday night.
Robert E. Lee got a big lift from quarterbacks Jet Smith and Keaton Price, leading the way with a trio of touchdowns. The Cavaliers defense capitalized off an interception in the endzone to stop Pee Dee Academy’s opening drive. Smith ended a 99-yard drive connecting on a touchdown pass to Price to take a 7-0 first quarter advantage.
The Golden Eagles responded with a 20-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Hudson Spivey to Ryan Forney to even the game 7-7 at the 5:59 mark in the second quarter.
The Cavaliers closed the quarter with another long driving, resulting in a 21-yard touchdown run from Smith with 1:59 remaining in the quarter to take a 14-7 lead.
Price closed out the game with a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for the final score.
Spivey finished his first start completing 12 of 27 passes for touchdown. Freshman running back Coleby Sinclair led the Golden Eagles with 60 yards rushing on 14 carries.
Pee Dee Academy will host Dorchester on Sept. 6.
