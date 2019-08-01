FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence RedWolves game against Wilmington on Thursday was delayed by lightning and then eventually canceled by inclement weather.

The game will not be made up as only two days remain in the 2019 season. Florence (21-28, 11-12) returns to action tonight in the final home game of the season against Holly Springs at 7 p.m. Friday is fan appreciation night and will feature postgame fireworks.

The season finale is slated for Saturday at Lexington County.

Despite the rain, the RedWolves were still able to honor the Florence Seven by presenting members with a check for $10,511 that was raised throughout the season.