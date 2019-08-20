FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence Christian volleyball coach Denise Carter was curious to see how her team played after losing four starters to graduation.
During the Eagles’ 3-0 win Monday against Carolina Academy in their season opener, Carter was happy for the win with scores of 25-14, 25-22 and 25-11.
But she saw several areas for her team to improve.
“They looked OK,” Carter said. “We’ve got a lot to work on. We’re regrouping and trying to get some chemistry going on, here.”
Carter’s expectations are high after her team won its first 10 matches last year.
One constant challenge for her team in 2018, however, was a lack of height. At least she has 5-foot-9 freshman Kaitlyn Fore this season to help Kylie Stewart control the net.
“(Fore) blocked at the net well and played at the net well,” Carter said. “And that’s what we lacked last year, that height. She’s got height, so I’ve got a little bit of that height now.”
Fore finished Tuesday’s match with four kills and three blocks, and Stewart had 12 kills, six digs, and an assist and ace.
During the second set, it took more than height as Carolina Academy raced to an early lead. But eventually, Florence Christian got back into the set and took the lead for good at 21-20 on Katelyn Munn’s ace. Emily Eason followed that with a kill, and that helped give the Eagles the boost they needed.
“I called time out and got the team together and regrouped them and challenged them and told them we could either play an extra game or we could win it in three and go home,” Carter said.
And in the third set, the Eagles kept cruising to their win.
Corley Keefe was another Eagle who stood out after recording four aces, a kill and 24 assists. And Mary Margaret Sterling had three kills, four assists and 28 digs.
Looking back on the match, Carolina Academy coach Candace Bradley said that second set sure was a momentum changer.
“(Florence Christian) is a hard-hitting team,” Bradley said. “They’re a really good team. And we saw what we need to work on, especially for an opening game.”
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN
ACES: Corley Keefe 4, Madison Munn 3, Hilton Broach 2, Kylie Stewart 1.
KILLS: Keefe 1, Kaitlyn Fore 4, Emily Eason 3, Kaysie Hicks 1, Katelyn Munn 2, Stewart 12, Mary Margaret Sterling 3.
ASSISTS: Keefe 24, Sterling 4, Stewart 1,
BLOCKS: Fore 3, Eason 2.
DIGS : Sterling 28, Lauren Taylor 5, Stewart 6, Stephanie Dersch 3.
CAROLINA ACADEMY
KILLS- Vandi Timmons 5, Jaimee Epps-2, Lara Abuaita-2, Anna Grace Bradley-2
ACES- Cassie McLean-3
DIGS- Gracen Bradley-5, Anna Grace Bradley-4,Timmons-3
BLOCKS-Lara Abuaita 1