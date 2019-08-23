FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence coach Jody Jenerette said all preseason that his squad was going to have to rely on its defense early while the offense caught up.
You can’t answer the bell much better than a season-opening 23-0 shutout.
West’s defense controlled the game pretty much from the opening whistle, and backup quarterback George Floyd rushed for 151 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns in the big victory at Memorial Stadium.
WFHS (1-0) will travel to Darlington next Friday.
“We said all preseason that those guys were going to be pretty good if we just kept sticking together,” Jenerette said of his defense. “We had all ninth- and tenth-graders in that playoff run last year, so we definitely hung our hats on defense tonight.”
In fact, West held Crestwood to under 100 yards of total offense and didn’t allow the other Knights to get past the 17-yard line – and that came following a WFHS fumble. The West defense also forced five three-and-outs and Nykelius Johnson picked returned an interception 10 yards for a TD with 8:54 left in the fourth quarter that gave West Florence a three-score lead.
The dominant performance on that side of the ball allowed the West Florence offense some time to get its feet under it and deal with an injury to starting quarterback Hale Emerson. Emerson was hurt during a quarterback run in the first quarter and did not return.
“I hate it for Hale – I think he’s going to be ok,” Jenerette said. “It was just a bad way, and first or second series of the game, too. But we think he’ll be ok.
“But when George is the backup, you’ll be alright.”
Floyd and Terry McKithen combined for 70 yards rushing during West’s second possession of the second quarter as the offense found its footing. The final 28 yards resulted in Floyd’s first TD of the night to put WFHS up 7-0.
A Crestwood fumble next possession near midfield opened the door for another score as Floyd found Wyatt Emerson for a 24-yard pickup, and then took it the final 15 yards for a 14-0 West lead. The junior QB had 91 yards on the ground at halftime, and West Florence finished with more than 200 for the game.
It was a strong bounce-back after a shaky start that saw WFHS get penalized seven times in its first three possessions.
“I thought we did well on offense, but we just shot ourselves in the foot over and over and over,” Jenerette said. “It’s first game for everybody. We’ve got to tighten up and clean some things up.
“The offensive line got beat early, but I thought they did a good job of responding. It was a good win for us.”
Steven Snell kicked a 33-yard field goal late in the fourth to complete the scoring for West.
McKithen had 66 yards rushing for the home Knights while Dylan Snyder wound up catching five passes for 40 yards.
WEST FLORENCE 23, CRESTWOOD 0
C 0 0 0 0 – 00
WF 0 14 0 9 – 00
SECOND QUARTER
WF – George Floyd 28 run (Steven Snell kick), 5:01.
WF – Floyd 15 run (Snell kick), 1:38.
FOURTH QUARTER
WF – Nykelius Johnson 10 INT return (Snell kick failed), 8:54.
WF – Snell 33 FG, 3:15.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – C: Jaice Calderon 14-61; Jamari Coard 1-(-3); TyJuan Wiley 6-(-19); Montrell White 2-(-12). WF: George Floyd 18-151, 2 TDs; Terry McKithen 12-66; Nykelius Johnson 7-22; Semaj Johnson 1-5; Hale Emerson 1-2.
PASSING – C: Clayton Feagin 6-4-21, INT. WF: Floyd 6-9-45; Emerson 3-3-25.
RECEIVING – C: White 4-6; Calderon 1-6; Jaylin Singleton 1-4. WF: Dylan Snyder 5-40; Wyatt Emerson 1-24; Seth Giordano 1-7; Chris Brigman 1-4; Johnson 1-(-5).