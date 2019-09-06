FLORENCE, S.C. – Bianca Andreescu experienced the thrill of victory and agony of defeat — all in a span of 10 minutes.
The thrill of victory was apparent after she took an eight-week break from tennis to let a back injury heal and then won October’s McLeod for Health Florence Open against Mari Osaka on a Sunday.
But then, after trying to find time all week to eat her first Chick-fil-A sandwich, she thought Sunday after her ITF event win would be a great time.
She sure double-faulted on her timing, there.
Chick-fil-A is closed on Sunday.
And she was none too happy about it.
“Are you serious?” she asked after winning in Florence. “No, it’s not! NOOOoooo! We were waiting all week, and this was our last day.”
Chances are, by now, Andreescu has been able to eat her first Chick-fil-A sandwich.
Maybe she had one while battling her way to the championship at Indian Wells?
Or perhaps while on her way to the championship at the Canadian Open?
Or maybe even during these past two weeks in New York City while playing her way into today’s U.S. Open women’s final against six-time tournament champion Serena Williams? Andreescu is the first player to get this far in her U.S. Open debut since Serena’s sister, Venus Williams, became the 1997 runner-up.
It’s been an amazing rise to stardom for the 19-year-old from Canada.
But that makes it seem like it was just luck. This was far from luck.
This is the culmination of hours upon hours of work.
We saw Andreescu receiving a trophy and a check of almost $4,000 for a tournament she won.
What we didn’t see was the price she paid for getting to that point.
We didn’t see the hours of physical therapy she went through to become healthy again.
And since Andreescu came off that back injury, she has been one of today’s most dominant forces on the WTA Tour.
But that rise to where she is now began in Florence. And this can do nothing but enhance the spotlight on this tournament, which raised $8,200 for Susan G. Komen South Carolina to fight breast cancer.
Andreescu proved someone can play in this Florence-based tournament and then have a chance to win a grand slam.
Staying healthy has been a big reason for Andreescu’s rise. She’s obviously always had the talent and the work ethic.
Now, she appears to have everything going for her. And in a bit of a coincidence, that opponent named Osaka whom Andreescu defeated for the McLeod for Health title last year should ring a bell with tennis enthusiasts. Osaka’s sister is none other than the sister of reigning U.S. Open women’s champion Naomi Osaka, who defeated Williams in last year’s final.
It sure seems like Andreescu has a bit of fate on her side, huh?
Williams, however, if she beats Andreescu will tie Margaret Court for most all-time grand slam women’s titles with 24. And Serena is indeed a tennis legend.
But Andreescu is playing fearlessly, and that’s what stands out in commentators’ analyses of her.
Andreescu is a role model for young tennis players throughout the world.
But she’s also a role model for the McLeod for Health Florence Open, which will be held this year Oct. 13-20 at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center.
That’s because Andreescu is proof that one CAN make it from Florence to tennis superstardom.
And as for Andreescu, if she wins her final against Serena on Saturday, she will have yet one more reason to celebrate.
Chick-fil-A is open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.