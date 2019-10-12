KINGSTREE, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes' Reggion Bennett rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns in the Titans' 48-13 victory over Williamsburg Academy on Friday.
Teammate Nick Jones added two receiving touchdowns.
Ken Kellahan had a passing touchdown for Williamsburg Academy.
TB 27 14 0 7 — 48
WA 0 6 7 0— 13
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – TB: Reggion Bennett 7-187.
RECORDS:TB: 7-2, 2-0 SCISA Region 2-2A. WA 5-4, 1-3 SCISA Region 2-2A.
NEXT GAME: TB will host Greenwood Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday. WA will host Pee Dee Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
