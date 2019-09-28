DARLINGTON, S.C. -- The Trinity-Byrnes Girls' Basketball Academy is Oct. 12 from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Titans' gymnasium. Nikki Teasley, a member of the 2003 WNBA champion Los Angeles Sparks, will be one of the instructors.
Costs are $50 per player. For more information, contact Trinity-Byrnes boys' basketball coach Mike Teasley at mteasley@trinitybyrnes.org.
