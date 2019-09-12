FLORENCE, S.C. -- Ken Spencer, who coached Marlboro County to the 2001 SCHSL Class 4A state championship, was hired to become the new Wilson High School boys’ basketball coach Thursday night.
He replaces Derrick McQueen, who resigned to become Wilson’s athletic director.
Spencer, who also coached the Bulldogs to state runner-up finishes in 2000 and ’05, was most recently the men’s basketball coach at Fayetteville State University for three years. In his final season, the Broncos were 6-20, but 12 of those 20 losses occurred by margins of seven points or less. Before that, he was an assistant at South Carolina State for four years -- he was the Bulldogs' associate head coach the final two. Before that, he was coach at St. Augustine's, where he held that post for two seasons. In his final season at St. Augustine's, his team posted a winning home record. One of those home wins was against eventual CIAA champion Winston-Salem State.
But McQueen thinks Spencer’s high school success makes him the ideal candidate to continue the program McQueen led to Class 4A state runner-up finishes in each of the previous two seasons.
“We do like his experience," McQueen said. "He’s won a state championship in high school at Marlboro County, and his overall experience is a plus for our student-athletes.”
This officially concludes a very successful coaching chapter for McQueen, but he sounded ready to move on.
“It’s not about me,” McQueen said. “I made the conscious decision to move on to my current athletic director. It’s what’s best for me, and I wanted to make sure the program remained in good hands. And with Coach Spencer, the kids are in good hands.
“He’s a very knowledgeable coach and has had experience in the finals at Marlboro County, and he’ll also do fine here at Wilson.”
