FLORENCE, S.C. — Claire Nance defeated Ella Watford 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 singles to lead the South Florence girls' tennis team to a 7-0 win over Darlington in on Monday.
SINGLES
Claire Nance (SF) def. Ella Watford 6-1, 6-2; Carolina McKenzie (SF) def. Alayna Williamson 6-7(3-7), 6-0(10-7); Brooks McKenzie (SF) def. Hillary Garland 6-0, 6-1; Brooks McKenzie (SF) def. Hillary Garland 6-0, 6-1; Sarah Hayden McKenzie (SF) def. Claire McLennan 6-0, 6-0; Morgan Brooks (SF) def. Meg O’Neal 6-1, 6-1.
DOUBLES
Anna Patterson/ Blair Crosby (SF) def. Parthvi Patel/ Tristan James 6-2, 6-4.
Carolina Academy 5
Thomas Sumter 0
SUMTER — Carolina Academy’s Grace Weaver defeated Peyton Arrants 6-0, 6-0 at No.1 singles.
The final four matches were canceled because of the rain.
SINGLES
Grace Weaver (CA) def. Peyton Arrants 6-0, 6-0; Mary Catherine Cameron (CA)def. Ella Hunter 6-0, 6-0; Lake Killman (CA) def. Madeline Britton 6-0, 6-0; Ashlee Matthews (CA) def. Rory Lambert 6-0, 6-0; Payton Brown (CA) def. Stephanie Carges 6-0, 6-0.
RECORDS: CA 5-4, 3-1 SCISA 2-2A.
NEXT MATCH: Carolina Academy will travel to Palmetto Christian Academy at Daniel Island Volvo Open Tennis Center at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
VOLLEYBALL
The King’s Academy 3
Conway Christian 0
CONWAY — The King’s Academy’s Julia Sansbury had three aces and five kills in a 25-14, 25-22 and 25-17 win.
Teammate Meg Sansbury added three aces and 13 digs.
The Lions' Anniston Turner had seven kills and Audrey Beaton added five blocks.
RECORDS: TKA: 11-6, 5-0 SCISA Region 2-2A.
NEXT MATCH: TKA will travel to Dillon Christian at 5:30 p.m. Today.
Pee Dee Academy 3
Aynor 0
AYNOR — Pee Dee Academy’s Ashley Martin had 10 kills and 10 digs in the 26-24, 25-23 and 25-17 victory.
Teammate Katie Wilson had seven kills and seven digs, also Maggie Jacobs added 17 digs.
The Golden Eagles improved to 10-5, 5-2 SCISA 4-2A and will travel to The King’s Academy at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Lake View 3
Dillon Christian 2
LAKE VIEW — Lake View’s Spivey Evans had five aces, 21 assists, 20 digs and one block in the 25-23, 25-27, 25-13, 24-26 and 16-14 win.
Teammate Zandasia McNeil added 31 kills and eight digs.
ACES – LV: Spivey Evans 5.
KILLS – LV: Zandasia McNeil 31, Rebecca Cox 11, Emma King 31, Elizabeth Morgan 5, Baylee Miller 9
BLOCK – LV: Evans 1.
ASSISTS – LV: Miller 17, Evans 21
DIGS – LV: Alex Elliott 8, McNeil 8.
RECORDS: LV 6-3, 1-0 Region 6-A.
NEXT MATCH: Lake View will travel to Green Sea Floyds at 6 p.m. today.
Calvary Christian 3
Maranatha 0
MYRTLE BEACH — Maranatha’s Tamera Carter had two aces and three kills, but it wasn’t enough as Calvary Christian won 25-18, 25-14 and 25-19.
Teammate Callie Floyd had one ace, one block and one kill.
The Bulldogs fell to 4-5 and will travel to Sumter Christian at 5 p.m. today.
GIRLS' GOLF
West Florence197
Sumter 222
Wilson Hall 224
SUMTER — West Florence’s Madeline Ateyah and Julia Kleine each shot a 48 to earn medalist honors at Beach creek Golf Course.
Teammate Emma O’Malley shot a 49 and Alla McGillivray shot a 52.
WEST FLORENCE (197)
Madeline Ateyah 48, Emma O’Malley 49, Julia Kleine 48, Alla McGillivray 52.
BOYS' SOCCER
Calvary Christian 4
Maranatha 1
MYRTLE BEACH — Maranatha’s Braiden Beaven had the only goal while Wyatt Poston added the assist.
Teammate Bradley Reel had 16 saves.
The Bulldogs fell to 2-4-1 and will travel to Sumter Christian at 5 p.m. today.
