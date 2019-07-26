FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence 10U Little League softball team isn’t too disappointed there wasn’t a World Series held for its age group.

The shiny new trophy they brought home from last weekend’s Southeast Region Tournament of State Champions was more than enough to cap off a stellar season.

Florence went 4-0 in the tournament held in Clarksville, Tennessee, to finish with a perfect postseason record after capturing the state crown as well.

“It kind of started last year,” coach Jason Rowsey said. “We were really young and we lost to Hartsville in a championship game in Dillon. They went on and went to the World Series, and we knew we had most of the girls coming back that lost to a very good team.

“So we knew if we could keep them together, did the right things and work hard, that we had a good shot.”

Rowsey credits his players’ work ethic and willingness to practice as big keys to the team’s postseason run.

“Hard work works,” he said. “We practice three or four nights a week, and we were basically the only team out there every night practicing.

“We didn’t rely on just one player. We were very (deep).”

And very balanced. Florence was strong across the board in both pitching and hitting, Rowsey said.

“That was one of the things the other coaches always told me,” he said. “’Ya’ll have great pitching – but you can hit, too.”’

Florence had three pitchers who all shined at one point or another in the regional tournament in Annie Ruth Eliason, Reagan Rowsey and Allie Bouchard.

“Our first game went 11 innings, so we had to use both Annie and Reagan,” coach Rowsey said. “Because of pitch limits, Allie pitched that second game for us, so it took everyone. It took all of us pulling (our weight).”

On the offensive side, it seemed like everyone had their own moment as well, the elder Rowsey said.

“Kayla Carroway had some big hits,” he said. “Zoey Miller had two huge bunts – you don’t hear coaches talk about bunts much, but she had two big ones that helped us score runs off of errors because we were putting so much pressure on (the other team).”

MeMe McDaniel, Reagan Rowsey, and Bouchard also came through with some clutch hits, coach Rowsey said. Allie Clyde Higgs, Lauren Sehnke, Makayla Gadsen, Pinckney Riddle, Martina Taylor and Madison Randolph also made up one of the most enjoyable teams Rowsey has ever coached, he said.

“Coaches, players, parents…we were all together,” Rowsey said. “When it was all over, we were all sitting around at a hotel at one in the morning with a six-foot trophy in front of us.

“That’s a very good experience.”