DILLON, S.C. — Dillon's Jay Lester passed for 323 yards and four touchdowns and had 80 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in a 51-20 romp over Loris on Friday.
Teammate Bobo McKinnon had two receiving touchdowns.
Loris' Quan Soles rushed for 158 yards and a touchdown.
L 0 7 6 7 — 20
D 12 31 7 0 — 51
FIRST QUARTER
D – Jay Lester 1 run (kick failed), 8:34.
D – Lester 1 run (kick failed), 5:37.
SECOND QUARTER
D – Bobo McKinnon 97 pass from Lester (pass failed), 11:59.
D – Nigel George 8 run (Patel Kick), 9:20.
D – Nemo Squire 27 run (Patel kick), 7:08.
D – McKinnon 56 pass from Lester (kick failed), 2:08.
L – Brain Faircloth 16 run (Ridge Kidder kick), :36.
D- Cadonis Ladson 51 pass from Lester (kick failed), :12.
THIRD QUARTER
D – Avery Dingle 34 pass from Lester (Patel kick), 3:33.
L – Quan Soles 75 run (Kidder kick), 1:45.
FOURTH QUARTER
L – Azavein Clifton 6 run (Kidder kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING –D: Jay Lester 7-80. L: Quan Soles 22-158.
PASSING –D: Lester 11-14-323-4.
RECORDS: D: 6-0, 2-0 Region 6-3A.
NEXT GAME: Dillon will travel to Aynor at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
