CONWAY, S.C. — Hartsville’s J’Shawn and Darian McMillan each had a rushing touchdown as the Red Foxes got back in the win column with a 17-6 victory over Conway on Friday.
Leland Saxton also connected on a 25-yard field goal for HHS, which hosts Bluffton next Friday.
H 10 7 0 0— 17
C 0 6 0 0 — 6
FIRST QUARTER
H – Leland Saxton 25 FG
H – J’Shawn Anderson 46 run (Saxton kick), 2:00
SECOND QUARTER
H – Darian McMillan 2 run (Saxton kick), 6:26.
RECORDS: H 2-1.
NEXT GAME: Hartsville will host Bluffton at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
