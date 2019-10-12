TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon's Tyjhai Calvin had two rushing touchdowns and a fumble return for a touchdown in the Wolverines' 33-3 victory over Latta on Friday.
Chase Eaddy and Marques Webb each added a touchdown for the Wolverines.
L 0 3 0 0 — 3
EC 0 14 19 0 — 33
SECOND QUARTER
EC – Tyjhai Calvin 3 run (Kylar Odom kick), 6:00.
L – FG, 2:00.
EC – Marques Webb 15 run (Odom kick), 2:00.
THIRD QUARTER
EC – Chase Eaddy 5 run (Odom kick), 7:00.
EC – Calvin fumble return (Odom return), 6:00.
EC – Calvin 25 run (Odom kick), 3:00.
RECORDS: EC: 4-3, 2-2 Region 7-2A. L 3-4, 2-2 Region 7-2A.
NEXT GAME: EC will travel to Kingstree at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Latta will travel to Andrews at 7:30 p.m Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.