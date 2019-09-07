TIMMONSVILLE — Lee Central’s Edward Benjamin rushed for 120 yards in the Stallions' 46-6 win Friday over Timmonsville.
Teammate Jaquaze Myers had one passing touchdown and ran for another. And Lawrence Burroughs added a sack on defense.
Tim Washington caught a 60-yard TD pass from Christian Taylor for Timmonsville's lone score.
LC 6 20 14 6— 46
T 0 0 6 0— 6
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – LC: Edward Benjamin 12-120.
PASSING – LC: Jaquaze Myers 3-6-81.
RECORDS: LC 2-1. T 0-3.
NEXT GAME: Timmonsville will host Marion at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Lee central will travel to Central at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20.
