FLORENCE, S.C. – It was a great feeling to start off the season with a shutout, West Florence coach Jody Jenerette said of his team’s 26-6 win over Crestwood.
It was likely the opposite feeling for Darlington, which began its first year under Raymond Jennings with a 28-0 loss to Cheraw.
The Knights (1-0) and Falcons (0-1) now turn their attention to each other as they get set for a Week One matchup in Darlington on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Even with the victory, Jenerette saw a lot that still needed work for the Knights – especially offensively.
“We need to block somebody,” he said. “We didn’t exactly get after it Friday night. So, we’ve challenged those guys this week in practice and I’m really happy with how those guys have responded.
“If we play like we practiced this week, we’ll be a lot better.”
Miscues were another factor for West as they were for the Falcons, who had special teams breakdowns as well as red zone struggles, Jennings said.
"We just had a terrible start," he said. "Opening kickoff went back 65 yards and we turned the ball over a couple times inside our red zone. We just didn't give ourselves a good start with a short field pretty much the entire first half.
"We had three first downs and first-and-goal a couple of times and didn't score and also fumbled a snap. So we're trying to clean up the backfield."
West lost its starting quarterback, Hale Emerson, early in its game and junior George Floyd took over. Floyd wound up carrying the ball 12 times for 98 yards and two scores and also completed 5 of 9 passes for 48 yards.
“Hale’s probably out for a little while – a couple weeks,” Jenerette said. “George stepped up, and he’s our best defensive player, so we were able to get him going on the offensive side of the ball.
“I thought Terry McKithen came in and ran the ball pretty well, but we’ve still got a long way to go on offense.”
McKithen had 14 carries for 71 yards to complement Floyd on the ground as the Knights rushed for 180 yards total.
The defense shined in allowing Crestwood less than 100 yards of total offense. Nykelius Johnson had an interception return for a score and WFHS forced five three-and-outs.
"They have a philosophy and you can't overplay them one way or the other," Jennings said.
Still, they'll face a stiff challenge in Falcons running back Javorious Williams. Williams rushed 22 times for 63 yards against Cheraw.
“He’s a big kid and he’s a load to bring down,” Jenerette said. “Everyone so far in the preseason has struggled to tackle him. I think they play with a lot more emotion, so we’ve going to have to try and come out strong and score some points.
“They’re a lot better in a number of aspects than they were last year.”
Daniel Perkins had a big night for the Falcons as well against the Braves. He caught two passes on offense and had an interception on defense.
Kenlarris Kelly and Maki Davis each recorded a sack, and Jamari Charles led the team with nine tackles.
"We looked at the video last Saturday and had a tough weekend just making decisions about putting our key players in positions to be successful," Jennings said. "What we have control over is the things we try to do to eliminate mistakes. We don't feel like we've been manhandled yet, but we have work to do. We have to shore our defense up on the perimeter and just play together."