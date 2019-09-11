LOWER RICHLAND (1-2) AT WILSON (3-0)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: Wilson High School (1411 East Old Marion Highway, Florence)
RADIO: 96.3 FM/1230 AM ESPN Radio.
LAST MEETING: In 2018, Wilson won 14-7
KEY PLAYERS -- LR: QBJamison Ganzy, DE Jovaughn Huger. W: QB Zayshaun Rice, RB/WR Yavin Smith.
NOTES: This will be Wilson’s first on-campus football game. … Last year was the teams’ first meeting. … Lower Richland coach Rodney Barr played high school football at Wilson (graduated in 1998). He owns two state championship rings from 2007 when he was an assistant in football and basketball at Wilson. He was a basketball assistant that year under Bob Wilson, now the athletic director at South Florence. … Wilson has recorded 18 sacks in three games.
WEST FLORENCE (2-0) AT LAKE CITY (1-1)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: Ward Memorial Stadium, Lake City (144 S Acline Street, Lake City)
RADIO: 100.1-FM WWFN
LAST MEETING: In 2018, West Florence won 56-13
KEY PLAYERS – WF: QBGeorge Floyd, RB Terry McKithen. LC: QB Hilshon Bailey, WR Shamontae Burgess.
NOTES: West Florence is coming off a bye week. … Lake City leads 6-5 in series. … Floyd has rushed for 263 yards and three touchdowns while McKithen has accounted for 222 and four. … Burgess has seven catches for 122 yards and a TD.
MARION (3-0) at TIMMONSVILLE (0-3)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: Timmonsville High School (304 Kemper Street, Timmonsville)
LAST MEETING: In 2018, Timmonsville won 29-6
KEY PLAYERS – M: LB Christian James, QB Qualiek Crawford. T: QB Christian Taylor, WR Tim Washington
NOTES: Marion is 3-0 for the first time since the Swamp Foxes started 4-0 in 2005 under then-coach Leonard Johnson. … Marion leads series 10-5. … Crawford accounted for Marion’s lone TD Monday against Mullins with a 20-yard run. He finished that game with 91 yards on 14 carries.
HEMINGWAY (0-2) AT CARVERS BAY (0-1)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: Carvers Bay High School (13002 Choppee Road, Carvers Bay)
LAST MEETING: 2018: Carvers Bay won 42-6
KEY PLAYERS – H: QB Josh Cantey, WR Nigil Singletary. QB Kareston Gamble, RB Je'Khari Faulker.
NOTES: This will be Carvers Bay’s first game since losing 44-0 to Waccamaw on Aug. 23. … Their series record is tied with 10 wins apiece.
HARTSVILLE (1-1) AT CONWAY (0-2)
WHEN: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
RADIO: 93.7-FM WSIM (Hartsville)
LAST MEETING: 2018: Hartsville 35, Conway 0
KEY PLAYERS – H: WR Dariyan Pendergrass; RB Darian McMillan; QB Owen Taylor; LB Justin Abraham. C: QB Carlton Terry; RB/WR Xavier Kinlaw; DE Tonka Hemingway.
NOTES: Conway leads the all-time series 28-25. …Tiyon Evans ran eight times for 122 yards and two touchdowns while also throwing for 87 yards and another score in last year’s shutout. …The Tigers have scored just 13 points this season in two losses and are averaging less than 200 yards of offense per game. …Hartsville allowed Camden more than 200 yards of offense on the ground last week and another 140-plus through the air. …Darian McMillan and Owen Taylor combined for four touchdowns for the Red Foxes in the loss to the Bulldogs.
DILLON (2-0) AT LAKE VIEW (3-0)
WHEN: Monday, 6 p.m.
LAST MEETING: 2018: Dillon 41, Lake View 0
KEY PLAYERS – D: QB Jay Lester; RB Nemo Squire; WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce. LV: QB Adarrian Dawkins; DB/QB Michael McInnis; WR/DB Da’Correus Ford.
NOTES: Dillon leads the all-time series 48-15. … The Wildcats have not been scored on yet this season after earning a pair of shutouts – 49-0 and 42-0. …Nemo Squire had more than 100 yards rushing and three touchdowns in last year’s meeting between the two teams. …Adarrian Dawkins had three rushing touchdowns to lead the Wild Gators against West Columbus on Tuesday, and LVHS has outscored opponents 116-32 so far this season.
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL (1-2) AT ORANGEBURG PREP (1-0)
WHEN: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
LAST MEETING: 2018: Florence Christian 19, Orangeburg Prep 17
KEY PLAYERS – FC: WR/S Jack McFadden; LB Phillip Hucks; RB/LB Marshall; QB Robbie Jordan; WR/DB Ethan Kelly. OP: QB Will Shaw; RB/LB Will Summers; RB/LB Amari Bryant
NOTES: This will be the fourth straight week the Eagles have played a game while the Indians have not played since Aug. 30 due to their game against Christian Academy in Myrtle Beach being cancelled last week because of Hurricane Dorian. …This will also mark just the second time in four games that FCS is playing a team in its same classification or lower in 2A Orangeburg Prep. The Eagles have already faced 3A teams Porter-Gaud and Laurence Manning Academy. …Despite dealing with injuries at the RB position, the Eagles are still averaging more than 260 yards on the ground per game, led by Ethan Kelly with 304 yards and three TDs.
DILLON CHRISTIAN (1-1) AT TRINITY-BYRNES (2-2)
WHEN: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
LAST MEETING: 2018: Trinity-Byrnes 49, Dillon Christian 14
KEY PLAYERS – DC: QB Trent Johnson; RB Daniel Camp; WR Austin Heasley. T-B: WR/RB Nick Jones; WR/RB Reggion Bennett; QB Jordan Jones; RB/ LB Donovan Lambert.
NOTES: After a pair of losses to start the season to teams in higher classifications, Trinity-Byrnes has rebounded the last two weeks to even its record with wins over Pinewood Prep and Thomas Sumter Academy. …Titans quarterback Jordan Jones ranks among the top performers in the Pee Dee in both rushing and passing. Nick Jones is also a leading rusher as well as receiver. … The Warriors have been balanced so far this season with 271 yards of offense on the ground to go along with 233 yards through the air.
