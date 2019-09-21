BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Robert E. Lee’s Jet Smith had two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in the Cavaliers' 40-7 win over Williamsburg Academy on Friday.
Teammate Drew Watson had a passing touchdown while Keaton Price and Hampton Gaskins each had a rushing touchdown.
RECORDS: REL 5-0, 1-0 SCISA Region 1-2A. WA 3-1, 1-1 SCISA Region 1-2A.
NEXT GAME: REL will travel to Oakbrook Prep at 7:30 p.m. Friday . Williamsburg Academy will travel to Greenwood Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.