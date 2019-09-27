FLORENCE, S.C. -- For all the Thursday and Friday nights Asiya Jordan loved cheering for her beloved Wilson Tigers before she was killed in a Thursday traffic accident, coach Derek Howard's football team spent this particular Friday night playing for her.
And with a 36-20 victory over West Florence, the Tigers captured their second city championship in the past three years at Memorial Stadium on the Knights' homecoming night. The Tigers won 26-0 over South Florence earlier this year.
W 7 7 15 7 -- 36
WF 7 7 0 6 -- 20
FIRST QUARTER
WF – Semaj Johnson 5 run (David Lee kick), 9:48
W – JaKobe Quillen 2 pass from Zayshaun Rice (Vraj Patel kick), 7:10
SECOND QUARTER
W – Quillen 8 pass from Rice (Patel kick), 11:25
THIRD QUARTER
W – Chris Austin 43 run (Kalib Jones run), 7:35
W – Yavin Smith 80 run (Patel kick), 6:05
FOURTH QUARTER
WF – Dylan Snyder 14 pass from Hale Emerson (pass failed), 8:34
W – Zayshaun Rice 18 run (Patel kick), 6:07
WILL BE UPDATED
