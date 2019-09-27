Wilson pregame

Wilson team captains carry a cheer jersey Friday night onto the field in remembrance of Asiya Jordan. Jordan, a Wilson cheerleader, died a two-car crash Thursday afternoon.

 Audra Coble/Special to the Morning News

FLORENCE, S.C. -- For all the Thursday and Friday nights Asiya Jordan loved cheering for her beloved Wilson Tigers before she was killed in a Thursday traffic accident, coach Derek Howard's football team spent this particular Friday night playing for her.

And with a 36-20 victory over West Florence, the Tigers captured their second city championship in the past three years at Memorial Stadium on the Knights' homecoming night. The Tigers won 26-0 over South Florence earlier this year.

W 7 7 15 7 -- 36

WF 7 7 0 6 -- 20

FIRST QUARTER

WF – Semaj Johnson 5 run (David Lee kick), 9:48

W – JaKobe Quillen 2 pass from Zayshaun Rice (Vraj Patel kick), 7:10

SECOND QUARTER

W – Quillen 8 pass from Rice (Patel kick), 11:25

THIRD QUARTER

W – Chris Austin 43 run (Kalib Jones run), 7:35

W – Yavin Smith 80 run (Patel kick), 6:05

FOURTH QUARTER

WF – Dylan Snyder 14 pass from Hale Emerson (pass failed), 8:34

W – Zayshaun Rice 18 run (Patel kick), 6:07

WILL BE UPDATED

