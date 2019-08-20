FLORENCE, S.C. – If there’s one thing Wilson coach Derek Howard wanted to get across to his team after last season, it is this: a 6-6 record isn’t good enough.
Yet at the end of 2018, that was Wilson’s record.
“Average,” Howard would call it.
This year, he wants much more than that.
“I know I have a chip on my shoulder, and the coaching staff has, too,” Howard said. “We’ve got lofty goals. We’re not expecting average at all. We’re expecting well above average.”
The Tigers have their first chance to prove it at 7:30 p.m. Thursday when they host Lake City at Memorial Stadium.
“Each game is going to set the tone for where our season is going,” Howard said. “After each game, we’re going to have to evaluate what we did well and what we struggled on so we get ready for the next game and next tone setter. It’s going to show our conditioning, discipline and depth. These are what I think are some of our strengths. And to see if it’s true, I need to see them tested.”
Lake City, meanwhile, brings the same pass-happy offense it has had in the past.
Only this time, the Panthers have a new coach in Ronnie Baker. After having a successful campaign last year at Timmonsville, he wants to see where Lake City is in terms of progress.
And against Wilson, Baker thinks he can find out a lot.
“Wilson is a very talented team,” Baker said. “It’s a team that we feel can give us a real litmus test to where we are and where we want to get as a program. So I want us to go in there and play the best we can and just see how we match up.”
Knowing junior Panthers quarterback Hilshon Bailey will look to throw as much as Austin Montgomery did last year, Howard said his Tiger secondary will be ready.
“I don’t know too many secondaries where they want to play a game where they’ll see 95 percent run,” Howard said. “So, knowing (Lake City) is going to throw the football a lot, that excites our defense. And, I think they’re up to the task. They feel like when the ball’s in the air, it’s theirs and they’re not afraid to go after it.”
When Wilson has the ball, however, quarterback Zayshaun Rice can run just as well as he can run.
“Wilson makes you defend the whole field,” Baker said. “They’ll attack you vertically, they’ll attack you with runs up the middle and they’ll attack you on the perimeter. We’ve got to be sound in every aspect of our defense.”
As for Wilson’s defense, stars like Kemuel Arthur in the trenches and defensive back Timothy Robinson Jr. will get their first tests of the season.
“We expect to see our defense fly around and get on and off the field with our substitution packages,” Howard said. “I just want to see them communicating and tackling well and celebrating each other’s successes and doing the things (defensive coordinator Micah Young) asked of them.”