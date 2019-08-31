DARLINGTON, S.C. – Denny Hamlin was asked Saturday if he thought he was the favorite to win the championship as NASCAR’s playoff approaches.
“I don’t know,” Hamlin responded. “We won’t have as many points as Kyle (Busch), unless we win the next two races, but we’ll be close. Certainly closer than we’ve ever been as far as playoff points are concerned.
“It’s tough to say who’s the standout right now, but certainly we’re on a roll that can’t be ignored.”
Especially considering the season he had in 2018, where the questions were likely more about whether he would find Victory Lane again as opposed to contending for a Cup title.
But momentum is a funny thing, and if anyone has it today entering the Bojangles’ Southern 500, it’s Hamlin. He ranks third overall in points and is coming off his fourth victory of the season last weekend at Bristol
“We certainly have a great shot,” Hamlin said. “I like our chances each and every weekend against anyone. I think my crew chief (Ben Beshore) has done a great job of helping us build the program that we’ve got now. It’s tough to say. I think there’s four to five guys that certainly are strong every week that are going to be contenders and that you can name any one of them a favorite.
“How many times really have we seen the favorite win it? It’s probably been less times than not.”
Hamlin has a chance to buck that trend and solidify his playoff position even further at a track he’s already had plenty of success at. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver is a two-time Southern 500 champion with his most recent victory coming in 2017.
He qualified ninth Saturday with a speed of 170.827.
“I want to win as many races I can, especially after not winning any last year,” Hamlin said. “We want to take advantage of every single opportunity we can to win and certainly over the last eight weeks, when you look at what we consider our best finishing-position potential, it’s all been a string of ones. I think certainly we want to capitalize on every single one.”
In order to do so, Hamlin will have to find yet another way to earn a checkered flag at Darlington – which is no small feat.
“The challenges – guys learning,” he said of the race track. “I think with data sharing and everything that we’ve got, the video the teams use, just a lot of different things, you’re able to kind of latch on to a driver’s style, and so it’s harder than ever for a driver to sustain any kind of advantage at a race track that he might have.
“That’s really the challenge of it is coming up with a new way to get around the race track that nobody has seen before.”
Adaptation seems to be one of Hamlin’s strong points, however, as evidenced by the dramatic shift in success this season.
“There was just something missing obviously, but whatever has happened over the last year certainly has turned things around and certainly we got things rolling right now,” he said. “I can’t really speak to one thing in particular that it is. We went through an entire, huge rules package that forces you to drive differently and I think perhaps I’ve adapted to that quicker than what I thought.”
