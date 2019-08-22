FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University sophomores Sam Pollard and Sidney Warden have been named to the Peach Belt Conference 2019 men’s soccer preseason All-Conference Team.
The league announced the 11-player squad this week with five conference teams being represented.
Pollard, a 5-foot-11 midfielder from Manchester, England, started all 16 matches for the Patriots as a freshman and garnered second-team All-Conference recognition. He was third on the team in scoring (12 points) and led the squad with six assists. Pollard was tied for fourth in the PBC in assists and for 12th in points.
Warden, a 5-foot-10 forward from London, England, started in 10 contests and appeared in 14 matches of the Patriots’ 16 as a freshman. He was tied for fifth in the PBC with six goals last year and was tied for ninth in points (13). Warden also tied for the team lead in goals and was second in points. He was 2-for-2 on penalty kicks and scored the game winning goal against Southern Wesleyan University.
Francis Marion returns nine lettermen, including four starters, from last season’s 9-7-0 squad.
FMU will open its 2019 campaign on Sept. 5 with a road match at Erskine College. The Patriots’ home opener will be Sept. 14 against Queens University of Charlotte at 7 p.m.