FLORENCE, S.C. — Greg Vaughn had a two-run single in the eighth inning to back up some solid pitching and the Florence RedWolves beat the Macon Bacon 2-0 on Saturday in Coastal Plain League baseball.

Neither team could get much going offensively throughout the game, with both totaling three hits apiece.

Kris Kuhn pitched seven innings for Florence, giving up just two hits while striking out nine.

Amos Willingham tossed a scoreless inning to get the win, while Luke Sommerfeld finished up and got the save, striking out the side in the ninth

Florence plays at Macon at 5 p.m. Sunday.