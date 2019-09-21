FLORENCE, S.C. — Dillon Christian’s Trent Johnson passed for 355 yards and five touchdowns and also rushed for two touchdowns in the Warriors' 67-27 win over The King's Academy on Friday.
The Lions' Garrison Fields had a passing and a rushing touchdown.
DCS 21 19 27 0— 67
TKA 0 14 13 0 — 27
FIRST QUARTER
DCS – Daniel Camp 11 pass from Trent Johnson (Austin Heasley kick), 5:56.
DCS– Adam Norman 64 pass from Johnson (Heasley Kick),2:26
DCS – Norman 40 pass from Johnson (Heasley Kick),44.9
SECOND QUARTER
TKA – Logan Jones 63 pass from C.J. Clarke (Jack Senseney kick), 11:06
DCS – Johnson 9 run (Heasley kick),8:38
DCS – Norman 47 pass Johnson (kick failed),6:21
TKA – Josh McKenzie 46 pass from Garrison Fields (Senseney kick),4:52
DCS – Heasley 28 run (kick failed), 4:03
THIRD QUARTER
DCS – Johnson 5 run (Heasley kick), 10:38
DCS – Phillip Campbell 33 pass from Johnson (kick failed),5:19
TKA – Fields 4 run (run failed), 2:51
DCS – Logan Jones 38 interception return (Heasley kick), 2:18.
TKA – Senseney 75 kickoff return (Senseney kick), 2:03
DCS – Norman 70 run (Heasley kick),1:41
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – DCS: Adam Norman 2-77; Trent Johnson 4-28.
PASSING – DCS: Johnson 17-19-355-5.
RECEIVING – DCS: Norman 4-153-3.
RECORDS: DCS 2-2, 1-0 SCISA 1-A.
NEXT GAME: DCS will host PDA at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
