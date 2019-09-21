HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Mullins’ Marcus Chandler had two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in the Auctioneers' 36-6 victory over Carvers Bay on Friday.
Damaurii Platt had a rushing touchdown and Alim Legette added a kickoff return for the Auctioneers.
RECORDS: M 2-2, 1-0 Region 7-2A. CB 1-2, 0-1 Region 7-2A.
NEXT GAME: Carvers Bay will travel to Latta at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Mullins will host East Clarendon at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
