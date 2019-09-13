FLORENCE, S.C. – Senior libero Natalie Vaughn reached a career milestone by posting her 1,000th dig as Francis Marion University split a pair of matches Friday on the opening day of the annual FMU Invitational Volleyball Tournament.
The Patriots defeated Converse College 26-24, 25-21, 25-21 early in the day and then dropped a tough four-set decision (25-20, 16-25, 25-18, 25-14) to Eckerd College in the evening.
Francis Marion (4-2) will return to the Smith University Center court on Saturday for day two of the tournament, playing the University of Mount Olive at 9 a.m. and the University of West Alabama at 5 p.m. Admission to the tournament is free and action will run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Vaughn, a native of Newport News, Va., registered 11 digs in the victory over the Valkyries to surpass the 1,000-dig mark. She added 17 in the loss to the Tritons to end the day with 1,023 digs.
Sophomore Alyssa Hansen led FMU against Converse with 14 kills, while junior Kayla Arthur added 11 kills and nine digs. Sophomore setter Finn Millians handed out 34 assists, dug up 12 balls and served two aces.
Despite going only three sets, the match featured 43 ties and 21 lead changes.
Hansen also led the way in the second match with 11 kills, while Arthur notched a double-double with 10 kills and 10 digs. Millians dished out 32 assists, dug up eight balls, while again serving two aces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.