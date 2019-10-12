BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Lee Central's Naquan Peeples rushed for 245 yards and two touchdowns in the Stallions' 57-28 rout of Lewisville on Friday.
Teammate Jaylan McCray rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown while Edward Benjamin added 102 yards and four touchdowns.
Omari Martin had seven tackles and an interceptions for Stallions defense.
Lee Central improves to 4-2 overall and 2-1 Region 4-2A and will travel to North Central next Friday.
