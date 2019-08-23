DILLON, S.C. — Corley Keefe had three aces, four kills, 52 assists, a block and 20 digs to lead Florence Christian to a 23-25, 25-16, 25-12, and 25-13 win over Dillon Christian in volleyball on Thursday night.
Kaitlyn Fore added three aces, 10 kills, three assists, 10 blocks, and five digs for the Eagles.
ACES – FCS: Corley Keefe 3, Kaitlyn Fore 3, Stephanie Dersch 1, Kylie Stewart 2, Hilton Broach 2.
KILLS – FCS: Keefe 4, Fore 10, Emily Eason 5, Kaysie Hucks 1, Katelyn Munn 5, Stewart 9, Broach 2, Mary Margaret Sterling 3.
BLOCK – FCS: Keefe 1, Fore 10, Eason 6, Hucks 16, Munn 1.
ASSISTS – FCS: Keefe 52, Fore 3, Eason 1, Sterling 8.
DIGS – FCS: Keefe 20, Fore 5, Dersch 11, Hucks 1, Munn 4, Stewart 31, Lauren Taylor 6,Broach 2, Sterling 44.
RECORDS: FCS: 2-0.
NEXT MATCH: Florence Christian will host Pee Dee Academy at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
TKA splits tri-match
FLORENCE — The King’s Academy lost the first match to Cathedral Academy 25-21 and 25-16. The Lions won the second match over Carolina Academy 25-5 and 25-19.
The King’s Academy improved to 2-1 and will host GSSM at 6 p.m. Thursday.