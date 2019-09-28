GREENWOOD, S.C. — Williamsburg Academy’s Joe Kellahan passed for 242 yards and three touchdowns.
Teammate Colby Newton had 74 receiving yards and two scores of his own.
WA 0 13 6 0— 33
GCS 7 14 14 0 — 42
SECOND QUARTER
WA – Joe Kellahan 15 run (kick good), 10:00.
WA – Nic Brown 8 run (kick failed), 7:11.
THIRD QUARTER
WA – Trae Price 22 pass from Kellahan (kick good), 7:00.
FOURTH QUARTER
WA – Colby Newton 19 pass from Kellahan (Newton run), 10:00
WA – Newton 46 pass from Kellahan (Kick failed).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
PASSING – WA: Joe Kellahan 14-25-242-3.
RECEIVING –WA: Trae Price 5-69; Charlie Easler 3-64; Colby Newton 3-74.
RECORDS: WA 3-3, 1-2 SCISA 1-2A.
NEXT GAME: Williamsburg Academy will travel to Dillon Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
