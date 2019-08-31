15.jpg

Timmonsville helmets, jerseys and pads line the field.

 David L. Yeazell

EDISTO, S.C. — Timmonsville jumped out to a 14-8 lead but couldn’t hold on as Edisto score two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to win 22-14 Friday.

The Whirlwinds fall to 0-2 and will host Lee Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.