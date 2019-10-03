FLORENCE, S.C. — Meg Sansbury had four aces, 10 kills and 20 digs to lead The King’s Academy to a 3-0 win over Pee Dee Academy on Thursday in volleyball action.
Game scores were 25-15, 25-10 and 25-11.
Teammate Julia Sansbury had two aces, Copeland Eaddy added three, and Abby Beaton had three.
ACES – TKA: Meg Sansbury 4, Julia Sansbury 2, Copeland Eaddy 3, Abby Beaton 3.
KILLS – TKA: M.Sansbury 10, J.Sansbury 6, Eaddy 8.
BLOCK – TKA: J.Sansbury 1.
ASSISTS – TKA: Gracie Sansbury 15.
DIGS – TKA: G.Sansbury 15, M.Sansbury 20.
RECORDS:TKA 13-6, 7-0 SCISA Region 4-2A.
NEXT MATCH: TKA will travel to Wilson Hall Baron Bash at TBA Saturday.
Florence Christian 3
Wilson Hall 0
SUMTER — Florence Christian’s Corley Keefe had two aces, one kill, 19 assists and seven digs in a 25-11, 25-18, 25-11 win.
Teammate Kaitlyn Fore added two aces, four kills, two blocks and one dig.
ACES – FCS: Corley Keefe 2, Kaitlyn Fore 2, Emily Eason 1, Katelyn Munn 2, Kylie Stewart 3, Stephanie Broach 1.
KILLS – FCS: Keefe 1, Fore 4, Eason 6, Munn 2, Stewart 7, Broach 6, Mary Margaret Sterling 1.
BLOCK – FCS: Fore 2, Eason 5, Munn 1, Broach 1.
ASSISTS – FCS: Keefe 19.
DIGS – FCS: Keefe 7, Fore 1, Stephanie Dersch 6, Eason 2, Munn 4, Stewart 21, Lauren Taylor 3, Broach 5, Sterling 20.
RECORDS: FCS 12-0, 5-0 SCISA Region 2-3A.
NEXT MATCH: FCS will host LMA at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Hartsville 3
Wilson 0
FLORENCE — Hartsville defeated Wilson by scores of 25-11, 25-18 and 25-10.
The Red Foxes improved to 11-7-1, 5-1 Region 6-4A and will host Marlboro County at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
East Clarendon 3
Latta 0
TURBEVILLE — East Clarendon’s Rhamey Floyd had five kills in a 25-17, 25-16 and 25-22 victory.
Latta’s Jayla Jackson had an ace, five kills, five assists and one block.
ACES – L: Jesselyn Bryant 1, Rhyne Nolan 1, Anna Kaye Webster 1, Jayla Jackson 1.
KILLS – L: Jackson 5.
BLOCK – L: Jackson 1.
ASSISTS – L: Jackson 5.
DIGS – L: Nolan 4.
RECORDS:L: 5-7, 5-6 Region 7-2A.
NEXT MATCH: Latta will host Hannah-Pamplico at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Johnsonville 3
Hannah-Pamplico 1
PAMPLICO — Johnsonville defeated Hannah-Pamplico by scores of 14-25, 25-15, 25-15 and 25-15.
Andrew Jackson 3
Chesterfield 0
KERSHAW — Andrew Jackson defeated Chesterfield by scores of 25-8, 25-9 and 25-13.
Aynor 3
Cheraw 0
CHERAW — Aynor defeated Cheraw by scores of 25-11, 25-21 and 25-11.
GIRLS' TENNIS
Trinity-Byrnes 6
Florence Christian 0
FLORENCE — Trinity-Byrnes’ McKenzie Davis defeated Kaia Thomason 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles.
The Titans didn’t drop a game in singles play.
SINGLES
McKenzie Davis (TB) def. Kaia Thomson 6-0, 6-0; Hannah McKay (TB) def. Alexis Aikens 6-0, 6-0; Haley Davis (TB) def. Bailee Sawyer 6-0, 6-0; Maggie Murrell (TB) def. Madison Smith 6-0,6-0; Claire Pebbles (TB) def. Lauren Hucks 6-0, 6-0; Laurel Casstevens (TB) def. Chloe Canavati 6-0, 6-0.
RECORDS: TB 9-0.
West Florence 7
St. James 0
MURRELLS INLET — West Florence’s Kate Sansbury defeated Mallory Mullins 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles.
SINGLES
Kate Sansbury (WF) def. Mallory Mullins 6-2, 6-1; Riley Gunter (WF) def. Emily Viele 6-7(5-7), 6-4 (10-7); Kennedy Horne (WF) def. Katie Arnold 6-2,3-6(10-7); Emily King (WF) def. Jane Wolff 6-0, 6-2; Grace Bailey (WF) def. Hannah Martinez 6-4, 6-2.
DOUBLES
Taylor McCall/ Amy Smoth (WF) def. Mary Karr Griffith/ Sarah High 6-1, 6-4; Sanbury/ Horne (WF) def. Mullins/ Viele 8-2.
GIRLS' GOLF
West Florence 200
McBee 213
FLORENCE — West Florence’s Emma O’Malley shot a 45 to earn medalist honors at Traces Golf Course.
Teammate Alla McGilivray shot a 47.
WEST FLORENCE (200)
Alla McGilivray 47, Emma O’Malley 45, Trinity Chapman 53, Taliyia Brown 55.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.