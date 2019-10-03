FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University volleyball team will play host to a pair of Peach Belt Conference matches Friday and Saturday in the Smith University Center.
FMU (8-6) hosts Lander University (10-3 overall, 0-1 conference) on Friday at 7 p.m. and unbeaten USC Aiken (13-0, 1-0) on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Admission is free and both matches will be streamed live online courtesy of the Patriot Sports Network.
The Patriots are led by sophomore Alyssa Hansen who has 3.29 kills per set, followed by junior Kayla Arthur at 2.53 k/s and with 11 service aces. Sophomore Lily Walton averages 1.49 k/s and leads the team with 1.00 blocks per set and has 14 service aces, while teammate Finn Millians leads the team with 9.13 assists per set and with 15 service aces, which is second to junior Courtney Abdur-Rahim who has 24 service aces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.