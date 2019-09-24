Trinity-Byrnes tb t-b logo 2018-19

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Trinity-Byrnes' originally scheduled Friday football game at The King's Academy is canceled, per Titans coach Jared Amell and Lions football coach Keith Rogers. Now, Trinity-Byrnes will host SCHSL Calhoun Falls Charter at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

And according to Rogers, The King's Academy will now have a bye Friday.

Prep Sports Writer

Scott covers prep sports, takes action photos and produces videos. An APSE award winner in sports writing, photography and videography, he played college tennis on scholarship and earned degrees from Young Harris College (Ga.) and Berry College (Ga.).

