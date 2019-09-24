FLORENCE, S.C. -- Trinity-Byrnes' originally scheduled Friday football game at The King's Academy is canceled, per Titans coach Jared Amell and Lions football coach Keith Rogers. Now, Trinity-Byrnes will host SCHSL Calhoun Falls Charter at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
And according to Rogers, The King's Academy will now have a bye Friday.
