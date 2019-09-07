FLORENCE, S.C. -- Wilson High School is less than a week from being the first Florence One high school to host an on-campus football game this season.
Another is Oct. 4 when South Florence hosts St. James, and the final one is Oct. 18 when West Florence hosts Socastee.
After voters rejected an F1S bond proposal that would have funded stadiums at each of the three schools among many other things for the district, the three high schools remained determined to experience at least one on-campus football game somehow.
And this is how they will do it — at least for this year with each school hosting one game this season on its JV football/soccer field. The rest of their games will be played at the same home as it had been for decades: 70-year-old Memorial Stadium.
Because of this arrangement, Oct. 4 will even have two in-city football games as South Florence hosts St. James on its campus while Wilson plays Darlington at Memorial. And that also goes for Oct. 18, when West Florence hosts Socastee on its campus while Wilson plays Hartsville at Memorial.
It’s something different. And it’s a start.
Obviously each of the three high schools wants to have an on-campus stadium, and that’s understandable.
What high school wouldn’t?
Just like South Florence coach David Prince said last month, ““There’s a certain level of comfort that comes with playing at your own place.”
Now, each of these schools will find out.
And after they find out, they will have to figure the next step.
Will this be something the three schools want to do annually? Or will this be a one-time thing?
It takes an extraordinary amount of extra work and hustle to bring in bleachers and put on the school colors/decorations on a field in the middle of the season.
And then there are logistics to figure out on how many bleachers to put out there. What if there’s still a long line of fans and the temporary bleachers have reached capacity for a game several want to see?
It would not be surprising if all three games reach fan capacity early.
The schools want a glimpse of what it would be like to have an on-campus game. And what they are doing is very worthy of praise for their commitment to making this happen.
How big a role will this have in possibly one day each of the three high schools getting that stadium it long dreamed of?
Considering these three on-campus football matchups are called “Field of Dreams” games, the three high schools make it known they are dreaming of this one day.
And that’s a start to who knows what can happen?
We will find out.
