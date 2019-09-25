carolina academy CA logo

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Grace Weaver defeated Peyton Arrants 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 singles to lead Carolina Academy to a 9-0 win over Thomas Sumter in girls' tennis on Wednesday.

The Bobcats didn’t lose a game in singles and doubles matches.

SINGLES

Grace Weaver (CA) def. Peyton Arrants 6-0,6-0; Elizabeth Askins (CA) def. Mary Hodge 6-0, 6-0; Meg McDaniel (CA) def. Ellie Hunter 6-0, 6-0; Mary Catherine Cameron (CA) def. Madeline Britton 6-0, 6-0; Payton Brown (CA) def. Haliee Eargle 6-0, 6-0; Ashlee Matthews (CA) def. Stephanie Carges 6-0, 6-0.

DOUBLES

Weaver/Askins (CA) def. Hodge. Hunter 8-0; Brown/Ava Palmer (CA) def. Britton/Eargle 8-0; Maggie Long/Madison Franks (CA) def. Lory Lambert/ Carrington Eron 8-0.

RECORDS: CA 4-4, 2-1 SCISA 2-2A.

NEXT MATCH: Carolina Academy will travel to Thomas Sumter at 4 p.m. Monday.

Hannah-Pamplico 7

Governor’s School 0

PAMPLICO — Hannah-Pamplico’s Elana Watkins defeated Rita Alan 6-1, 6-0 in No. 1 singles.

SINGLES

Elana Watkins (HP) def. Rita Alan 6-1, 6-0 ; Mary Grace Mims (HP) def. Pia Kaysen 6-1, 6-0 ; Maddy Boyle (HP) def. Krishna Patel 6-4, 3-6(10-5) ; Libby Turner (HP) def. Gracen Anne Thompson 6-1, 6-3; Jule Miller (HP) def. Elle Moran 4-6, 6-4(10-4);

DOUBLES

Watkins/Mims(HP) def. Alan/Kaysen 8-1; Ryleigh Matthews/Katelyn Fennell (HP) def. Kaylee Wilcox/Shamtha Mandy 7-6, (RET).

