LAKE CITY, S.C. — Grace Weaver defeated Peyton Arrants 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 singles to lead Carolina Academy to a 9-0 win over Thomas Sumter in girls' tennis on Wednesday.
The Bobcats didn’t lose a game in singles and doubles matches.
SINGLES
Grace Weaver (CA) def. Peyton Arrants 6-0,6-0; Elizabeth Askins (CA) def. Mary Hodge 6-0, 6-0; Meg McDaniel (CA) def. Ellie Hunter 6-0, 6-0; Mary Catherine Cameron (CA) def. Madeline Britton 6-0, 6-0; Payton Brown (CA) def. Haliee Eargle 6-0, 6-0; Ashlee Matthews (CA) def. Stephanie Carges 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Weaver/Askins (CA) def. Hodge. Hunter 8-0; Brown/Ava Palmer (CA) def. Britton/Eargle 8-0; Maggie Long/Madison Franks (CA) def. Lory Lambert/ Carrington Eron 8-0.
RECORDS: CA 4-4, 2-1 SCISA 2-2A.
NEXT MATCH: Carolina Academy will travel to Thomas Sumter at 4 p.m. Monday.
Hannah-Pamplico 7
Governor’s School 0
PAMPLICO — Hannah-Pamplico’s Elana Watkins defeated Rita Alan 6-1, 6-0 in No. 1 singles.
SINGLES
Elana Watkins (HP) def. Rita Alan 6-1, 6-0 ; Mary Grace Mims (HP) def. Pia Kaysen 6-1, 6-0 ; Maddy Boyle (HP) def. Krishna Patel 6-4, 3-6(10-5) ; Libby Turner (HP) def. Gracen Anne Thompson 6-1, 6-3; Jule Miller (HP) def. Elle Moran 4-6, 6-4(10-4);
DOUBLES
Watkins/Mims(HP) def. Alan/Kaysen 8-1; Ryleigh Matthews/Katelyn Fennell (HP) def. Kaylee Wilcox/Shamtha Mandy 7-6, (RET).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.