FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence senior Pearson Mixon lifted his arms above his head as he crossed the finish line during Saturday’s 24th Annual Pee Dee Classic at Freedom Florence.
The special pink band around his right wrist was lifted up too, and so were Mixon’s thoughts.
“I think I ran this race with Asiya Jordan in my heart,” Mixon said. Jordan, a 16-year-old Wilson High cheerleader, died in a traffic accident on Thursday. “That sat really heavy on my heart last night and I wanted to come out here and really run for her today – and give this race to her.”
Jordan was honored throughout the day with a number of local runners sporting wristbands and other pink-colored items in her memory.
Mixon turned in an inspired performance on the course as well after taking the boys’ 5K varsity race by 17 seconds and setting a course record with a time of 16:40 – shaving four seconds off the previous record.
It was a significant improvement from last year’s 10th-place finish, and one that came against significant competition as the Pee Dee Classic fielded its biggest lineup of runners yet.
“It was a really fast race – a lot of really fast guys were here today,” Mixon said. “I ran 17:55 last year, so this was obviously a bit of an improvement. We hit the mile-and-a-half marker and I felt really good and just kind of took off.
“I felt really good the rest of the way.”
Darlington’s Alexander Mincey took third place overall with a time of 16:58 and West’s Connor Bailey placed eighth with a time of 17:47 to round out the top local runners.
River Bluff earned the overall team title with a score of 57. Darlington took sixth place with 175 points to lead the area teams. West Florence took seventh with 224, Hartsville finished eighth with 256 and Wilson came in ninth with 283.
In the girls’ 5K varsity race, Hartsville eighth-grader Kaiti Nutt led the charge for the Pee Dee with a third-place finish and a time of 20:29.
“That was my fastest time this year,” Nutt said. “We ran this course last Tuesday and it definitely helped because I could see the parts where I could pull away, and I was able to do that at the end.”
Heathwood Hall’s Laela Caplinger took the top overall spot with a time of 19:56. Darlington’s Rileigh Hughes (20:50) and Shaleigh Lacey (20:53) finished back-to-back in eighth and ninth places, respectively, while Hartsville’s Katherine Askins (21:52) rounded out the top 10.
“There was a lot of really good competition today,” Nutt said. “I think it’s going to really help us get ready for lower state and the bigger races this year.”
Waccamaw took first place in the team standings with 37 points. Darlington finished third with 95, Hartsville was fifth with 125, Wilson was sixth with 173 and South Florence finished ninth with 243.
In the open races, Carolina Forest’s Sebastian Rivera (19:00) grabbed the top spot in the boys’ 5K while Wilson Derrick Daniels (20:01) finished ninth.
On the girls’ side, Waccamaw’s Jade Caywood (23:13) earned the overall victory as the Warriors captured seven of the top ten spots.
