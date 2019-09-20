FLORENCE, S.C. – It’s not so much a system as a philosophy, first-year Francis Marion men’s soccer coach Luis Rincon said.
“In (soccer) you have to have balance,” the Bogota, Colombia, native said. “You cannot score a lot of goals consistently. But when you have the zero (goals against), you have more chances to win games. So, we work a lot on balance. Yes, we want a lot of numbers on the attack for more chances to score, but at the same time we don’t want to concede as many chances for the other team.”
Regardless of what you call it, “keeping the zero” has been the backbone of the Patriots’ 3-0 start to the 2019 season – and the last and possibly strongest line of defense has been goalkeeper Maximiliano Rocco.
Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the junior transfer has helped FMU get off to its best start since 2014 after posting three consecutive shutouts to begin his Patriots career. Rocco has not allowed a goal through 287:53 minutes of play and has stopped all 12 shots he’s faced.
He looks to keep that streak alive today at 1 p.m. when the Patriots face off against the University of Montevallo (2-1-1) at Hartzler field. It will be the opening game of a doubleheader as the FMU women (2-1-0) are set to face USC Beaufort (4-2) at 3:30 p.m.
Rocco was quick to deflect credit away from himself for the team’s strong start – pointing out that the defense in front of him has been superb (just 23 shots attempted by opponents).
“It’s because of the team that we have,” he said. “We have a good team – good defense, good midfielders, good forwards that we also use to defend at the top that makes things easier for me. It’s not only me, but the work of the other keepers on the team.
“I’m happy to be doing what I am doing, but as the coaches say, it’s just a start. We have to keep going the same way. It’s a good start, but it’s just a start.”
Still, Rocco has come up huge in key moments for the Patriots already. He had four saves in the season opener against Coker before turning away five shots in a double-overtime victory against Queens University.
In Wednesday’s win over Belmont Abbey, Ryan Cowie’s bicycle kick from 6 yards out in the waning moments was pushed aside by Rocco to preserve the 1-0 victory.
“They had a throw-in and got the shot off pretty quickly,” Rocco said. “It was my shot (to save) and I’m glad I was able to make it and we were able to get the win.”
Rincon added that it’s his goalkeeper’s strong anticipation and vision skills that allowed him to be in the right position at the right time to defend the shot.
“He reads very well,” Rincon. “He reads the play and he can read the play ahead very well. He anticipates that shot because he knows one or two plays in advance (which side) the ball is leaning to. In my opinion, that was key for him to get there because even though (Cowie) was quick, his intuition allowed him to make that save.”
As a former keeper himself, Rincon was impressed enough with Rocco’s overall skill set to bring him over to FMU after two seasons at ASA College in Miami. The 6-foot-2 junior posted a 1.67 goals against average as a sophomore and a 2.41 GAA as a freshman there.
“Just his presence and personality; very good technique,” Rincon said. “He’s mature and that’s very important when you have a keeper who is mature and has come up big in crucial moments of the games. That’s his job and that’s why we brought him here.”
Working under a coach who used to be a former keeper was also a big reason why Rocco chose FMU, he said.
“For me, to have a coach that used to be a keeper is a huge advantage,” Rocco said. “When I had the offer to come here, I knew who my coach was going to be, and after talking to a few people, they told me the type of mentality that he has and I knew the impact he made on Ohio Valley (University).
“…When I got here, I was even happier because I heard a lot of good things from him. The way that we’re working is as a professional team. We’re focusing every aspect on (improving) as a team, and that’s amazing.”
