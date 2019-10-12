KELLEYTOWN, S.C. — Hartsville's J'Shawn Anderson had touchdown runs of 38 and 20 yards in the Red Foxes' 21-3 win over Marlboro County on Friday.
Teammate D.P. Pendergrass had a 23 yard pass from Owen Taylor.
The Red Foxes defense had three fourth down stops in the fourth quarter.
Zach Rogers open the game with a 25 yard field goal for Marlboro County in first quarter.
Hartsville improves to 4-3, 1-1 Region 6-4A and will travel to Wilson at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Bulldogs fell to 1-6, 0-2 Region 6-4A and will travel to Myrtle Beach at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
MC 3 0 0 0— 3
H 7 0 14 0— 21
FIRST QUARTER
MC – Zach Rogers 25 FG, 6:00.
H – J'Shawn Anderson 38 run (Leland Saxton kick), 3:00.
THIRD QUARTER
H –Anderson 20 run (Leland kick), 11:00.
H – D.P Pendergrass 23 pass from Owen Taylor (Leland Kick), 3:00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.