DARLINGTON, S.C. – It was a decade ago when then 50-year-old Mark Martin captured the Southern 500 checkered flag by holding off Jimmie Johnson.
“I’m living my second childhood right now,” Martin told reporters afterward. “This is unbelievable and such a big surprise. I never expected to run this well tonight.
“… We had a great strategy to get up there and then take the lead at the end.”
The victory was Martin’s second in the Southern 500. The other came 16 years earlier in 1993 during a historic string of victories.
It’s that stretch and that race that driver Ryan Newman will honor this Labor Day during throwback weekend. Newman will drive the No. 6 Ford Mustang with an Oscar Mayer design that calls back to Martin’s ’93 Ford Mustang paint scheme.
"I think it's obviously special," Newman told reporters during the unveiling ceremony. "You want to drive a car that’s got good history, not just history, but good history. And Mark won a lot races for Roush Fenway. And to come here at the race track where he won in this paint scheme is what it’s all about."
Martin’s 1993 victory was certainly historic in more ways than one. It was the first for Roush Racing in the Southern 500, and for Martin, it was his fourth consecutive win on the Winston Cup circuit – tying a modern-day record at the time.
“This one is very special,” Martin said in a post-race interview on YouTube. “I tend to say that, you know, a win’s a win, but to make it four in a row … it’s special, man, I tell ya. These guys have worked for it, and they deserve it, and it’s a dream come true.”
It wasn’t an easy one to reach, however. Martin endured a three-hour rain delay during the race and impending darkness shortened the 367-lap race to 341.
He had led for 168 laps before a yellow caution bunched up the field before the shortening of the race. There was a 10-lap sprint to the finish line, but Martin led all 10 laps. He beat Brett Bodine by 1/46 seconds – holding off points leader Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Ernie Irvan that afternoon as well.
Martin’s four victories came at Watkins Glen, Michigan, Bristol and then Darlington.
He finished his career with 40 career victories and wound up second in the overall point standings five times – including in 2009, thanks to his second Southern 500 victory.
Martin was known for his grace on the track and lived by a simple rule of racing: “Race others how you yourself want to be raced.”
“I didn’t want to be run over. I did internalize some things from time to time,” Martin told reporters in 2016 at Darlington. “I treated the people I raced with respect and the kind of respect that I wanted back. It doesn’t always work out that way. Sometimes you get taken advantage of.”
And sometimes not, as Martin attributed his final Cup victory in 2009 at New Hampshire to respect he had shown another driver, Juan Pablo Montoya, in helping him win that race.
"In other words, sometimes you reap what you sow, and I’m proud of the success I did have,” Martin said.